Lyfords Care Home presents cheque to Unity Centre
The Unity Centre are a not-for-profit community interest company. They run a number of free classes to the community for those who would not otherwise be able to access them.
The grant had been awarded by Barchester’s Charitable Foundation, a charity that helps older people and adults with a disability or mental health problems across England, Scotland and Wales by offering grants to help people connect or re-connect with others in their local community.
Lydfords Home Services Advisor, Sam Harding visited the Centre in Lewes to meet the Sevanti who opened the centre in 2019. Sam was invited to join in the yoga class and then had a tour to see all that the centre has to offer.
Sevanti, Managing Director, said: “We are so grateful for the grant to help keep these classes running, they make such a difference to so many people."
Sam, Home Services Advisor at Lydfords Care Home, said: “We are always keen to show as much support as we can to local charities and groups. It was an honour to be able to go and present the cheque to Sevanti at The Unity Centre.
"I was invited to join the class and got to see first-hand what a difference the yoga classes make to each person.”