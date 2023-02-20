Police are asking people to check their dashcam footage for sightings of Laurel Aldridge, who has been missing in Sussex for almost a week.

The 62-year-old, from Walberton, has been missing since last Tuesday (February 14).

Police said officers are particularly keen for people driving in the area since last Tuesday to check their dashcam footage if they have used, but not limited to, the following roads:• The A27 in both directions between Fontwell and Arundel• The A29 in both directions between Fontwell and Houghton• Anyone driving in the Slindon area• Anyone driving in the Walberton area

Laurel is the sister-in-law of film and TV star Mackenzie Crook, who is also appealing for help in finding Laurel.

The actor is best known for his roles in The Office and Pirates of the Caribbean.

Sussex Police issued new photos and an update on Saturday (February 18), saying: “Police are continuing to be concerned for the welfare of missing Laurel Aldridge, 62, from Walberton, near Arundel. She is considered to be very vulnerable and anyone with information of Laurel’s whereabouts is asked to report it to police.

“Laurel was last seen leaving her home on Tuesday morning (February 14) wearing a turquoise fleece, a maroon tartan scarf and brown hat. She also had a grey puffer jacket with her. Laurel is described as being around 5ft 4ins with grey/blonde highlighted hair and sometimes wears glasses.”

Mackenzie Crook, 51, told BBC Radio Sussex: “There were reported possible sightings of her as far north as Bignor Hill, but we’ve discounted those and we think she is very much in the local Walberton area.”

On the radio programme, he also asked locals to check in their gardens, bins and garages.

Detective Sergeant Alan Fenn said: “We are continuing to pursue multiple lines of enquiry and would thank any members of the public who have provided information to us so far. We may have information which could place Laurel’s last known location. To be in that location it’s likely Laurel would have crossed a busy road where people would have been driving in the area at the time.

"I am urging people who were driving in this area or near to this area of Arun to review their dashcam footage to see if there is anyone who matches Laurel’s description.

"We have a dedicated officer who is in contact Laurel’s family and will continue to support them throughout this investigation. Please continue to look out for Laurel and call 101 with non-urgent information and 999 if this information is urgent quoting Operation Accrue.”

Sussex residents are urged to report any information of Laurel’s whereabouts to police by calling 101 if it is non-urgent or 999 if it is urgent quoting serial number 347 of 14/02.

Police said on Wednesday, February 15, that they were 'growing increasingly concerned' for Laurel Aldridge who went missing from Walberton, near Arundel. Photo: Sussex Police