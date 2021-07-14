Macmillan Coastal Garden Trail returns to Brighton, Seaford and Alfriston

Driftwood garden

The event returns at the end of the month on July 24 and 25, after it was sadly cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

It has been running since 2012 and is organised by the Driftwood Fundraising Group, which is chaired and run by Seaford resident Geoff Stonebanks.

This year there will be 15 gardens to see with nine in Brighton, five in Seaford and one in Alfriston.

Driftwood garden

Three of the gardens are being included in the trail for the first time – and this year dogs on leads are permitted in all of the gardens.

Eleven of the gardens will be serving tea and cake and some have art and plants for sale too.

All of the money raised will go to Macmillan Cancer Support and the Horizon Centre in Brighton.

Mr Stonebanks has raised more than £87,000 for the centre over the years, through the trail as well as other activities in his garden, Driftwood.

Another of the gardens on the trail

He said: “This is a special year, as many garden owners have really made an effort following their enforced time at home over the last 18 months.

“Please come out and support their efforts and help us recover some of the losses the charity has incurred throughout the

pandemic.

“It will be a great day out for both you and your dog!”

Mr Stonebanks raised more than £800 earlier this year after being persuaded by friends to pose in his garden for World Naked Gardening Day in May.

He decided to rise to the challenge with a strategically placed pot of flowers.

Tickets for the garden trail cost £8 for a day ticket on either Saturday or Sunday, with children going free.

They can be purchased at the first garden visited or online at www.macmillangardentrail.co.uk

Those who just want to visit a single garden will pay £3 at the garden gate.

The gardens will open both days from 11am to 5pm with two in Seaford opening on Saturday only.