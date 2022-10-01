Macmillan’s ‘World's Biggest Coffee Morning’: Eastbourne joins in

The coffee morning, Macmillan Cancer Support’s flagship fundraising event, raised more than £11m last year and is now in its 32nd year. Funds from the event will go towards providing practical, financial and healthcare support to people affected by cancer, as well as independent, expert, up-to-date information services to meet the needs of people diagnosed with cancer.

AM Rotary holds the coffee morning every year - and Brewers once again supplied all the drinks and food free of charge yesterday (September 30). Guests included Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell, Eastbourne Mayor Pat Rodohan and councillor Josh Babarinde.

Eastbourne AM Rotary joint president Di Hammond said: "It was a great event, so well supported, and we must thank Brewers for their kindness. The 7am start didn't put people off, and we all came together for a charity which does such great work."

World's Biggest Coffee Morning in Eastbourne: Mayor Pat Rodohan, Di Hammond, Rotarian Mel Adams from Brewers, and MP Caroline Ansell

Advertisement Hide Ad