Three friends preparing to cycle 830 miles to raise money for a Worthing charity say they are 'mad' but they can't think of a better way to help.

Katie McFarlane, Samantha Caiels and Mike Bailey have already raised more than £1,200 for Billy and Beyond CIC ahead of their ride from John O'Groats to Worthing.

They will be setting off on June 1 and say they 'have no idea what they have let themselves in for' but they will make it thanks to all the support from the community.

Katie said: "We are willing to do anything to support our good friend Nicci, Billy's mum, in educating other families on drug use following the tragic loss of her son.

"I love a challenge and this will by far be the biggest challenge, so why not? Nicci is one of my closest friends and what she does is my inspiration."

Mike, who is known as Bailey, said he wanted to do his part to make sure people remembered Billy, as he was 'a good man' and Samantha said she felt it was important to raise awareness and funds for the charity set up by her friend Nicci Parish.

Billy died in November 2020 after taking MDMA to celebrate his 24th birthday in lockdown. Billy and Beyond provides drug education and awareness, sharing Billy's story to prevent another family going through such tragedy.

The fundraising kicked off with an event at Enzo's Italian Restaurant in Worthing town centre, organised by Melanie Peters of Rocket Social Media. The evening featured live music from Jenna Hall and a raffle, which helped to raise £870.

Melanie said: "At a time when things are difficult for hospitality, I can’t thank Enzo’s enough for their continued support in fundraising and helping the community."

Visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/katie-upham to make a donation.

A return party will be held at The Rose and Crown, in Montague Street, on June 14 to celebrate the team’s journey and ongoing efforts.