Here are the results for Hastings Magistrates Court from November 1 – November 8.

November 1:

James Penfold, 24, of Southwater Road, St Leonards, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis at St Leonards on July 12.

He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing and released on unconditional bail.

Elana Danascu, 33, of Hazelwood View, Guestling, pleaded guilty to driving a Mercedes vehicle on Elphinstone Road, Hastings, on September 16, while over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 54 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

She was fined £307 and banned from driving for one year.

David Murphy, 38, of Mead Lane, Bognor Regis, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a kitchen knife in a public place at Upper Church Road, St Leonards on February 22. He also pleaded guilty to stealing six bottles of alcohol, worth £192, from Tesco at St Leonards on March 7.

He was sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for two years. Magistrates made a community order and ordered him to pay £192 in compensation.

Luke Beck, 31, of Farley Bank, Hastings, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at Priory Road, Hastings, on April 9. He also indicated pleas of guilty to three charges of assaulting a police officer, resisting a police officer and making threats to kill at Hastings on the same date.

Sentencing was adjourned to December 18 for reports to be prepared. He was released on unconditional bail.

Amanda Stokes, 48, of The Ridge West, St Leonards, indicated a plea of guilty to assaulting a police officer by beating. The offence took place at St Leonards on May 5. She was fined £230.

Scott Watson, 35, of Heathfield Gardens, Robertsbridge, pleaded guilty to driving a BMW vehicle on Bexhill Road, Hastings, on May 30, with cannabis and the controlled drug Benzoylecgonine in his blood stream.

He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance and to driving after the revocation of his driving licence on account of disability, at Hastings on the same date.

The court made a community order and banned him from driving for three years.

Daren French, 38, of Upper Broomgrove, Hastings, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at Hastings on June 4.

Sentencing was adjourned until January 3, for reports to be prepared. He was released on conditional bail.

Thomas Mann, 19, of Oliver Close, Hastings, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis at Hastings on May 29. He was fined £100.

Eric Mitchell, 52, of Southdown Avenue, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Corsa on Linton Road, Hastings, on July 12, with cocaine and the controlled drug Benzoylecgonine in his blood stream.

He was fined £40 and banned from driving for one year.

Scott Kane, 46, of Hughenden Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to stealing meat worth £31.15, from Co-op at St Leonards on August 27.

He was fined £40 and ordered to pay £31.15 in compensation.

Jean Karera, 60, of no fixed address, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of an offensive weapon – an extendable metal baton, in a public place at Highlands Gardens, St Leonards, on September 10.

He also pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis at St Leonards on the same date.

Sentencing was adjourned until February 26, for reports to be prepared. He was released on unconditional bail.

November 7:

Kye Read, 26, of The Slides, St Leonards, indicated a plea of guilty to being in breach of a court non-molestation order by attending the address of a woman and damaging her property. The offence took place at St Leonards on May 31. Sentencing was adjourned until December 6 for reports to be prepared.

He was released on conditional bail.

November 8:

