Magnificent Motors will take place on the Western Lawns and Wish Tower slopes from Saturday, May 3 to Sunday, May 4.
More than 600 classic vehicles and thousands of visitors are expected over the May bank holiday weekend.
Each year Magnificent Motors hosts a unique selection of vehicles ranging from vintage heirlooms, classic coupés and revered retros to motorbikes, military vehicles, high performance sports cars and the latest in EV technology.
The event is free to spectators and is open from 10am to 5pm each day.
For more information, visit: www.visiteastbourne.com/magnificent-motors.
