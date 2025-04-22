Magnificent Motors: Classic car show to return to Eastbourne on May bank holiday weekend

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Reporter

Published 22nd Apr 2025, 13:56 BST
An event celebrating over a century of motoring is set to return to Eastbourne’s seafront in May.

Magnificent Motors will take place on the Western Lawns and Wish Tower slopes from Saturday, May 3 to Sunday, May 4.

More than 600 classic vehicles and thousands of visitors are expected over the May bank holiday weekend.

Each year Magnificent Motors hosts a unique selection of vehicles ranging from vintage heirlooms, classic coupés and revered retros to motorbikes, military vehicles, high performance sports cars and the latest in EV technology.

The event is free to spectators and is open from 10am to 5pm each day.

For more information, visit: www.visiteastbourne.com/magnificent-motors.

Magnificent Motors in Eastbourne 2024 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

1. Magnificent Motors: Classic car show to return to Eastbourne

Magnificent Motors in Eastbourne 2024 (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY

Magnificent Motors in Eastbourne 2024 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

2. Magnificent Motors: Classic car show to return to Eastbourne

Magnificent Motors in Eastbourne 2024 (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY

Magnificent Motors in Eastbourne 2024 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

3. Magnificent Motors: Classic car show to return to Eastbourne

Magnificent Motors in Eastbourne 2024 (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY

Magnificent Motors in Eastbourne 2024 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

4. Magnificent Motors: Classic car show to return to Eastbourne

Magnificent Motors in Eastbourne 2024 (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:EastbourneMagnificent Motors
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice