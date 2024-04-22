Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Magnificent Motors is established as one of the biggest free motoring spectaculars on the South Coast, according to VisitEastbourne.

The annual event will take place on the Western Lawns on Saturday, May 4 to Sunday, May 5 between 10am and 5pm.

Visitors will be able to feast their eyes and ears on the displays of classic and vintage vehicles with over 600 classic motors expected across the weekend.

There will also be fairground rides, live entertainment, and food and drink stands on offer throughout the weekend.

A spokesperson for VisitEastbourne said: “Whether you are a proud car owner or simply appreciate the artistry behind these vehicles, Magnificent Motors promises an unforgettable event for the whole family to enjoy over the May bank holiday weekend!

"More than 25 car clubs regularly attend the festival, so festival-goers can expect to see cars with marques from the likes of Jaguar Enthusiast Club, Mini Club Sussex, Austin 7, Aston Martin and Easy Company Ltd, a military vehicle group and many more.

“In previous years there have been some fantastic individual exhibits including a 1910 Brush Runabout, a 1902 Manly Steam Carriage and a 1914 Morris Oxford ‘Bullnose’; and some stunning American motors, from a 1957 Chevrolet Belair Sport to a 1974 Cadillac Coup De Ville and a 1966 Pontiac GTO.”

Individuals wanting to show off their vehicles can still register to be a part of the event.