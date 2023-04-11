Magnificent turnout for Easter egg hunt in Tarring

​​Easter in Tarring Park turned out to be Easter in West Worthing Baptist Church, with a magnificent turnout, after rain ruined plans for an outdoors egg hunt.

The planned Easter adventure was moved from Saturday, April 1, to Thursday, April 6, due to the weather but even so, the park was too wet to use. Luckily, Hazel Thorpe from Friends of Tarring Park had already arranged with the church that a pared-down event could be held in the foyer if the park was unsuitable.

The team catered for 150 children and when 160 eager egg hunters turned up, with queues of families formed along South Street, a hasty trip to Co-op saved the day, so everyone could claim a badge and either a soft toy or an Easter egg prize.

The Easter bonnet competition went ahead as planned, judged by Worthing mayor Henna Chowdhury, and a collection was made for Superstar Arts, a West Sussex charity that is based at the church.

Blake and Ellis Heppenstall, who made their rainbow hat entirely from recycled and charity shop items, with Worthing mayor Henna Chowdhury. Picture: C. L. Greene.

Organiser Dee Richardson gathered the eggs, kindly donated by South Street Co-op, Premier in Heene Road and Tesco. Dee also made the badges and headed up a team of helpers from Tarring Neighbourhood Watch and Friends of Tarring Park.

