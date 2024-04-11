Major boost for West Sussex dementia day club

The innovative not-for-profit dementia day care enterprise Tapestry Day Club, which covers West Sussex, has been awarded funding by the Surrey County Council and NHS Surrey Heartlands Better Care Fund Grant Programme.
By Leslie BlissContributor
Published 11th Apr 2024, 12:39 BST
Co-founder and Ockley resident Clare Jones said: “The journey to be awarded this grant has been a long one and involved a tremendous amount of effort, but it’s been such a worthwhile process.

"It is such an honour to receive this grant as it is recognition of the difference we make to the lives of people with early-stage dementia and those living in social isolation.

"This funding will allow us to continue to grow to help even more people.”

Co-founder Clare JonesCo-founder Clare Jones
Tapestry Day Club provides day care with a difference across Surrey and West Sussex.

If you know an older person who would benefit from socially stimulating, small-group day support within the family home of one of their hosts, or if you need a break from looking after a person with early-stage dementia, please contact [email protected].

