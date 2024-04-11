Major boost for West Sussex dementia day club
and live on Freeview channel 276
Co-founder and Ockley resident Clare Jones said: “The journey to be awarded this grant has been a long one and involved a tremendous amount of effort, but it’s been such a worthwhile process.
"It is such an honour to receive this grant as it is recognition of the difference we make to the lives of people with early-stage dementia and those living in social isolation.
"This funding will allow us to continue to grow to help even more people.”
Tapestry Day Club provides day care with a difference across Surrey and West Sussex.
If you know an older person who would benefit from socially stimulating, small-group day support within the family home of one of their hosts, or if you need a break from looking after a person with early-stage dementia, please contact [email protected].