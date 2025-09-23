Major campaign aims to raise £250,000 to save historic art studio in East Sussex

A major fundraising campaign has been launched to save an iconic art studio in Firle.

Charleston announced the launch on Tuesday, September 23, saying that ‘Studio 100’ aims to secure the future of the historic studio created by Vanessa Bell, Duncan Grant and Roger Fry.

Nathaniel Hepburn MBE, director and chief executive of Charleston, said: “The studio at Charleston is a place of global importance – a space where art, life and community came together in radical new ways. By supporting Studio 100, donors will help us secure this remarkable building for the next century, making sure its history continues to inspire artists and visitors alike.”

Charleston said the 100-year-old studio was described by The New York Times as ‘one of history’s most enduring and significant spaces’, and Charleston have called it ‘a powerful testament to the Bloomsbury group’s radical vision of art, life and domestic creativity’.

The Studio at Charleston. Photo by Lewis Ronald

But they said the studio was originally built in 1925 from a former chicken shed, which means it was never designed to last. The required conservation work includes repairs to the roof, windows and doors, as well as work to stabilise the painted walls and floors that were created by Vanessa Bell and Duncan Grant. Charleston said new environmental control measures will be installed to reduce humidity and stabilise the temperature, along with new sun blinds and infrared window film to manage light and heat.

The studio is set to be restaged and relocated for an exhibition at Tate Britain between November 2026 and April 2027, which Charleston said ‘offers the perfect opportunity’ to carry out the work.

The total project cost is £470,000 and Charleston confirmed that support has already been secured from Arts Council England with support in kind from Tate. Charleston is now calling for the public’s help in raising the remaining £250,000. People can find out more and make a donation at www.charleston.org.uk/studio-100.

The project forms part of wider capital work across the house at Charleston in Firle, which includes sustainability upgrades to replace the existing oil heating system with an electric alternative. The roof and windows are set to be repaired too, with the restoration of painted surfaces, wooden floors and ceiling panels. Charleston said access will be improved through upgraded Wi-Fi, which supports free digital guides via the Bloomberg Connects app.