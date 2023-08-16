BREAKING
Major delays surround Chichester as A27 queues build up

Motorists are facing severe delays around Chichester today as traffic continues to worsen.
By Joe Stack
Published 16th Aug 2023, 11:23 BST
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 11:24 BST

Traffic sources are reporting heavy traffic all around the Chichester A27 bypass this morning (Wednesday, August 16).

There are severe delays of about eleven minutes and delays are said to be easing on the Whyke Roundabout between the Bognor Road Roundabout and the Stockbridge Roundabout.

There are average speeds of about five mph and traffic is slow and queuing around most of the bypass.

