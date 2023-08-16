Motorists are facing severe delays around Chichester today as traffic continues to worsen.

Traffic sources are reporting heavy traffic all around the Chichester A27 bypass this morning (Wednesday, August 16).

There are severe delays of about eleven minutes and delays are said to be easing on the Whyke Roundabout between the Bognor Road Roundabout and the Stockbridge Roundabout.

There are average speeds of about five mph and traffic is slow and queuing around most of the bypass.