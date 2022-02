The A264 link road between the Rusper Road roundabout and the Moorhead Roundabout will be shut to all traffic in both directions.

The closures will be between 8pm Friday to 6am Monday on the following dates: February 18 - 21 and February 25 - 28; March 4 - March 7, March 11 to 14, and March 18 - 21.

The closure is necessary for works connected with the development of land north of Horsham, now known as Mowbray.

The road will close over several weekends