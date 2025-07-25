'Major milestone' reached as work continues on multi-million pound Bognor Regis theatre refurb

An artist's impression of the theatre interior.

A £15 million revamp of Bognor’s Alexandra Theatre has achieved a ‘major milestone’, according to Arun District Council.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Contractors say they are now preparing for the next significant stage of redevelopment, as works to bring Bognor’s beloved local theatre up to date continue ‘at pace’.

Recent progress highlights, according to the council, include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Concrete slab successfully poured: A major structural step was achieved on 14 July, with the slab poured across the West and North elevations in a single day. This followed the full completion of below-slab steel reinforcement works

Scaffolding completed internally: Internal scaffolding is now fully installed across the main auditorium, stage area, Studio 5 and the plant room. This essential setup will enable roof works and ceiling access to progress

Roofing slate removed for recycling: The strip and removal of the original roofing slates has now been completed. The slates have been set aside for responsible recycling, in line with the project's sustainability commitments

Internal drainage underway: Below-ground drainage work beneath the existing slab is underway and progressing as planned.

The whole project, which was funded by a £12.9 million Levelling Up grant, as well as a £3 million cash injection from Arun District Council, will introduce new seats to the main auditorium, as well as improved sightlines, more legroom, and five audio-visual-capable studio spaces.

According to Arun District Council, the project’s next steps are:

drainage work continues: Internal drainage works will carry on alongside the next phases of scaffolding and roof preparation

scaffolding to roof fly tower: The next stage of scaffold installation will focus on the fly tower and main roof, enabling further access and safety for external works

RC frame preparation begins: Setup is starting for the construction of the new reinforced concrete (RC) frame structure-an important phase in shaping the theatre's modern extension

further roof strip works: Strip-out of existing roof felt and battens will now proceed, preparing the structure for future installation of new roofing materials

"Work on site remains well-managed, with safety measures, access controls and housekeeping maintained to a high standard,” a spokesperson said. “The project continues to keep on track with more progress expected over the next few weeks. Further updates will be shared as the redevelopment progresses. For any inquiries regarding the ongoing construction works please contact Arun District Council's community representatives, DevComms [email protected] or call 0800 080 3178.