The A283 at Manleys Hill in Storringtion was shut yesterday (Tuesday) at the junction with t he A24 Washington roundabout to the High Street and was supposed to reopen within 24 hours.

But the road has remained closed today – leaving the High Street deserted.

West Sussex County Council originally announced that the road would shut to enable Southern Water to carry out repairs to a leaking water main.

The Storrington road remained closed today 'with not a workman in sight'

Advertisement Hide Ad

But traffic jams arose yesterday as drivers struggled to find alternative routes.

Local resident Roger Arthur said that earlier today Manleys Hill was still closed but there was ‘not a workman in sight.’

“Traffic which often uses this east-west route to avoid A27 congestions had to find another way – after being confronted by very long tailbacks,” he said.

"This had clearly had a direct impact on traders in Storrington.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Storrington High Street 'like a ghost town'

A number of villagers have taken to social media to share their views. One described the village centre as ‘like a ghost town’ and another said it was like lockdown all over again.