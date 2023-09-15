'Major step forward' for Alexandra Theatre plans after committee approval

Arun District Council is hailing a “major step forward” for the Alexandra Theatre after rejuvenation plans were approved by the planning committee last week.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The decision came on Wednesday, September 6, after the application was recommended for approval by officers and committee members unanimously resolved to approve the application, giving officers delegated authority to conclude matters.

A spokesperson for Arun District Council said the plans were well supported by members of the community, with a number of local organisations backing the proposals, including: the Bognor Regis Regeneration Board, Bognor Regis Town Council, The Theatres Trust, The University of Chichester and the Bognor Regis Business Improvement District

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scheme involves the partial demolition and extension of the theatre, and extension of the theatre, alongside a full refurbishment. Among other improvements, the front of house area will be replaced with an extension, allowing for an improved double height foyer and gallery area, three refurbished studios, two new performance studios and a café and bar area with associated indoor and outdoor seating.

Plans to rejuvenate the Alexandra Theatre. Photo: Arun District Council.

It is hoped that the improvements will offer a significantly enhanced visitor offer for tourists in Bognor Regis, making it one of England’s premier coastal locations.