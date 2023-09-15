'Major step forward' for Alexandra Theatre plans after committee approval
The decision came on Wednesday, September 6, after the application was recommended for approval by officers and committee members unanimously resolved to approve the application, giving officers delegated authority to conclude matters.
A spokesperson for Arun District Council said the plans were well supported by members of the community, with a number of local organisations backing the proposals, including: the Bognor Regis Regeneration Board, Bognor Regis Town Council, The Theatres Trust, The University of Chichester and the Bognor Regis Business Improvement District
The scheme involves the partial demolition and extension of the theatre, and extension of the theatre, alongside a full refurbishment. Among other improvements, the front of house area will be replaced with an extension, allowing for an improved double height foyer and gallery area, three refurbished studios, two new performance studios and a café and bar area with associated indoor and outdoor seating.
It is hoped that the improvements will offer a significantly enhanced visitor offer for tourists in Bognor Regis, making it one of England’s premier coastal locations.
Neil Taylor from Arun District Council said: “We are thrilled with the decision of the Planning Committee to grant permission for the rejuvenation of Alexandra Theatre. Our proposal is a major step towards making Bognor Regis a destination location for the local community and visitors alike. We are pleased to have worked with the community and local groups and we are grateful to those who have showed their support.”