Major Sussex road shut after landslip now 'fully reopened'

A major Sussex road which was shut earlier this month following a landslip has now been ‘fully reopened.’
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 21st Dec 2023, 12:35 GMT
Updated 21st Dec 2023, 12:35 GMT
The A283 near Fittleworth was shut when when trees and debris fell down an embankment onto the carriageway. Temporary traffic lights have been in place since December 12.

But West Sussex County Council said today (Thursday) that the road was now fully open.

A spokesperson said: “We can confirm that works to stabilise the bank running alongside the A283 near Fittleworth have now been completed and the road has been fully reopened.

The A283 which was shut at Fittleworth earlier this month after a landslip has now 'fully reopened'The A283 which was shut at Fittleworth earlier this month after a landslip has now 'fully reopened'
"Traffic along this stretch of road has been under temporary control with two-way lights since December 12 following a landslip. This was to ensure the safety of road users while investigations and stabilisation works were carried out.

“With the support and co-operation from the landowner, the works were carried out as quickly as they could be. We would like to thank the public for their patience during this time.”

