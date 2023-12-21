Major Sussex road shut after landslip now 'fully reopened'
and live on Freeview channel 276
The A283 near Fittleworth was shut when when trees and debris fell down an embankment onto the carriageway. Temporary traffic lights have been in place since December 12.
But West Sussex County Council said today (Thursday) that the road was now fully open.
A spokesperson said: “We can confirm that works to stabilise the bank running alongside the A283 near Fittleworth have now been completed and the road has been fully reopened.
"Traffic along this stretch of road has been under temporary control with two-way lights since December 12 following a landslip. This was to ensure the safety of road users while investigations and stabilisation works were carried out.
Winner of TV’s MasterChef:The Professionals speaks of his future – and the secret to a great Christmas dinner
“With the support and co-operation from the landowner, the works were carried out as quickly as they could be. We would like to thank the public for their patience during this time.”