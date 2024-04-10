Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The owner of the guinea pigs, who volunteers for the RSPCA, fosters animals in need and takes in guinea pigs who have been rescued.

He spent all night on Monday (April 8) moving her guinea pigs to safety as the floodwater rose at her home in Littlehampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When the water continued to rise in her garden on Tuesday morning (April 9) she called the RSPCA for help.

The owner of the guinea pigs, who volunteers for the RSPCA, fosters animals in need and takes in guinea pigs who have been rescued. Photo: RSPCA

Animal rescue officer Marie Stevens went to help. She said: “These guinea pigs have an absolutely fantastic home in a purpose-built guinea pig heaven with a large, two-storey indoor space and a huge run.

“But when I arrived their run was under approximately 1ft (30cm) of water and the guinea pigs’ owner had moved them inside to the upper level but was concerned about their safety.

“Her quick actions overnight had saved them from near certain drowning and we were happy to help move them to temporary accommodation while she concentrated on clearing her house, garden and the guinea pigs’ home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of the 43 guinea pigs in the herd were previously rescued by the RSPCA from cruelty and neglect, before being taken on by their new owner.

Marie added: “We were only too happy to help ensure the safety of these piggies, many of whom were originally rescued by our teams before being rehomed in Littlehampton.”

“We managed to get them all into boxes and cages to move them but because all of the surrounding roads were badly flooded we had to load them onto trolleys and wheelbarrows to wheel them over a footbridge and to my van.

“I’ve never seen flooding like it in that part of Sussex; it’s unprecedented.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marie transported all of the guinea pigs to an emergency temporary foster home where they’ll remain until their home has dried out.

The RSPCA is part of Defra’s National Flood Response Team and has approximately 60 specially-trained officers and a fleet of several emergency rescue boats that can be launched for water rescues. The water rescue teams are trained to operate in fast-flowing and contaminated water, and can be called upon to assist in rescuing animals, people and provide assistance to communities affected by flooding.

The RSCPA provided some top tips for people to prepare for flooding:

– Plan your escape route and keep contact details of people who can help you move your animals in an emergency;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

– Ensure you can be contacted in an emergency - if you have horses or livestock in field attach your contact details to gates so you can be contacted;

– Make sure you have suitable carriers available for small animals and keep a supply of food in case of evacuation;

– Bring small animals inside and, if possible, upstairs, and move food, bedding etc somewhere dry;

– Put important documents in sealed bag along with photo of pet incase they get lost and ensure microchip details are up-to-date and registered;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

– Move livestock and horses to high ground and ensure you have emergency feed and water supplies;

– If you have to leave your animals behind, leave them inside an upstairs room with plenty of food and water. Leave notices on the outside doors to say there are animals inside and contact the RSPCA or your local Flood Warden immediately to discuss rescue.

Residents can stay informed by calling Floodline on 0845 988 1188 for information and flood warnings 24 hours a day, or visit www.environment-agency.gov.uk/flood. Wales residents should seek updates from https://naturalresources.wales/.

To see all RSPCA flood advice for small pets, horses and livestock, see the charity’s guide online: www.rspca.org.uk/adviceandwelfare/seasonal/floods.