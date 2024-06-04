Make a difference with The Big Help Out | Animal Magic

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This week is Volunteer’s Week, and this weekend that is aligned with The Big Help Out.

Whenever I have found myself with some spare time, I have tried to find ways to help out by volunteering.

When I had my adorable terrier Bella, who was the gentlest soul and loved everybody, she and I volunteered with the PAT dog scheme.

PAT, or Pets as Therapy arranges for well behaved dogs, cats and rabbits to visit people in hospitals, nursing homes or any place where people are missing the contact of four-legged friends.

The Big Help Out

She and I visited a local nursing home.

She quickly learned which people were most likely to give her a treat and make a fuss of her, and I found her presence helped me to open a conversation and have a chat.

Later, I volunteered for Mid Downs Radio at the Princess Royal Hospital in Haywards Heath for two hours a week.

After a couple of sad stays as a patient myself, I recognised the need for a live hospital radio station to provide some cheer. And I learnt new skills and met some wonderful people as well.

The Big Help Out is to raise awareness of volunteering throughout the UK and provide opportunities for people to experience volunteering and make a difference in their communities.

It is not a profit making or fundraising initiative. Categories for volunteers include with older people, children and sport, and animal welfare.

The Brighton and Hove Soiree Rotary Club are holding a Big Help Out event in Hove Park on this Sunday, June 9, form 11.30am-4pm.

You would be most welcome to come and meet local charities, find out how easy it is to support them and volunteer.

There will be lots of family fun with games, a dog show, and music.

It would be a great way to find out how you can also make a difference to our local community.

Our vet on the coast, Dr Marc Abraham OBE will be one of the dog show judges.

Visit rotaryinbrightonandhove.org/whatson/the-big-help-out-2024 for full information.