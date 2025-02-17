Nursing care is included as standard across all Guild Care homes – Linfield House, Caer Gwent and Haviland House – and we are proud that this sets us apart from other providers. We adapt our care as our residents’ needs change, which is particularly important for people living with dementia.

In this article, we look at how Haviland House is designed with dementia care in mind, from its unique household design to round-the-clock support from a specialist clinical team.

Dementia-friendly households

Haviland House is set across five households, each tailored to a specific stage of dementia to provide the right level of care. We carefully consider every detail - from the finishing touches of our interior design to the varied daily activity schedules - to encourage our residents to feel a sense of familiarity and independence.

Nurse Steve with resident

Fully accessible throughout and with lifts to all floors, the households provide comfort and support for the people in our care, as well as their loved ones who are welcome to visit at any time. Set in secure landscaped gardens and with a variety of indoor spaces for residents to explore, Haviland House offers a vibrant, safe environment.

Finding joy in every day

Our wellbeing team ensures our residents’ lives are enriched by a variety of activities, including live music, pet therapy, reminiscence sessions and crafts. Each activity is designed with physical and mental wellbeing in mind, helping our residents to explore new hobbies and revisit old pastimes.

From the day they join us, residents become part of the Guild Care family, and we get to know them and their loved ones. Steve, a registered nurse at Haviland House, says this is an important part of ensuring residents lead happy, healthy lives.

Adrian and Richard at Haviland House

He explains: “We get to know our residents’ likes and dislikes from the beginning, so we can suggest activities they might enjoy. For example, one lady enjoys dancing to Elvis Presley, while another resident finds that listening to Jim Reeves keeps her calm. No two days are ever the same, and that’s what I love about my job.”

Specialist nursing care

Our clinical team is trained to provide tailored care for each stage of dementia, with 24/7 nursing included as standard for all residents. We have higher than average staffing levels and our nurses are employed by us directly, providing familiarity and continuity of care that brings reassurance to residents and their families as well as peace of mind.

Steve says this is one of the key points of difference between Guild Care and other providers: “We all work seamlessly together, as a team, and it’s nice for families to know that we are in constant communication with one another. We have some residents who are at the start of their journey with dementia, and others who have lived with dementia for many years. Each person’s needs are completely different, so we tailor our care accordingly. I like to think that I am making a difference to the lives of our residents.”

We are currently running a special offer for new residents on respite and permanent stays. To find out more, please call our Customer Relationship Team on 01903 327327 or email [email protected].