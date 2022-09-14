Making a dream come true for Eastbourne two year old after tragic diagnosis

Two-year-old Nellie Sunshine Oakshott was diagnosed with Infantile Metarchromatic Leukodystrophy (MLD) on May 12 and has been given a life expectancy of five years.

This is an extremely rare condition and symptoms vary by type but can include seizures, personality changes, behaviour changes and loss of the ability to walk and talk.

Parents Megan and Tom said their hearts broke when they heard the diagnosis.

Nellie Oakshott, aged two, who has been diagnosed with a rare condition

Community fundraisers Don and Abby McPhee wanted to help to raise funds so the family can make as many special memories as possible in the time they have together.

Nellie adores Peppa Pig, so they have arranged a dream VIP trip for her and her family, including the grandparents, to go to Peppa Pig World in Paultons Park.

The family will stay in a luxury hotel for two nights and have gold VIP tickets Family passes for Peppa Pig

To raise the funds, Don and Abby have organised an online raffle which will take place on Facebook on Sunday September 18. A host of local businesses have donated prizes, including tea for two at the Grand Hotel, a hamper from Marks and Spencer, a party for 8 children at Ninja Arena Eastbourne, flowers, chocolate and wine from John Lewis, a Cineworld Package and tea for two at the House of Commons

Local businesses who are contributing towards the trip include Sussex Cars, Stephen Rimmer, Abacus Flame, Helix Law, Town Property and Madeira.