Male bereavement charity hosts child bereavement conference at Chichester University

Male bereavement charity StrongMen hosted a child bereavement conference at Chichester University today (October 12)

The conference was held in the HealthOne Room at the university from 10am to 3pm to discuss and support men’s bereavement at the loss of a child.

The charity’s aim is to support men following bereavement and help men to talk about loss as ‘grief can cause severe emotional and physical health conditions which are often overlooked and even ignored, especially in men.’

During the talks StrongMen founders Dan Cross and Efrem Brynin provided candid insights into their own experiences dealing with unexpected and tragic loss and everything that followed.

During the talks Dan and Efrem share their real life experiences and how tragic bereavement lead Efrem to a potential fatal illness and caused Dan to suffer with extreme mental health conditions such as PTSD, crippling anxiety and depression with the the underlying theme that channels through the talk is how the body and the mind are intrinsically linked and one cannot function properly without the other.

The talk was then followed by the ‘Drop-In Session where the speakers are able to connect following the talk for people who may wish to speak about their bereavement or mental health issue in confidence rather than in the Q&A session.

StrongMen have also delivered talks to the Renault Formula One team, McLaren Construction, HMP Prison Service, Police Major Crimes Unit, Anord Mardix, The Bromsgrove Housing Trust, Edge Hill University and CenturyLink to talk about a variety of issues about men’s mental health.