Sussex Police said the man was pronounced dead early this morning and that his next of kin has been informed.

Detectives were seen at an address in Wick, near Littlehampton earlier today.

A police spokesperson said the investigation at the address was in connection with the man’s death.

Arun Police said on their Facebook page: “Detectives are investigating an incident in Wick.

“Police were called to concerns of a man’s welfare at Worthing Hospital, Worthing at 4.50am this morning (May 27).

“Sadly, a 32-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin has been informed.

“An increased police presence can be expected at Windroos Drive as officers investigate the full circumstances of the incident.”

