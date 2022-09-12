Man airlifted to hospital after road traffic collision in Collyer Avenue, Bognor Regis
A man was airlifted to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton on Sunday (September 11) after sustaining serious injuries in a road traffic collision.
The incident took place on Collyer Avenue, Saturday afternoon and emergency services were called at approximately 1.30pm.
Ambulance Crews from South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECamb), alongside colleagues from the Kent, Surrey, Sussex Air Ambulance Service, attended the incident.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police, who were also on-scene to manage the closure of the road, said the collision involved a motorcycle and a car.