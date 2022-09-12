Edit Account-Sign Out
Man airlifted to hospital after road traffic collision in Collyer Avenue, Bognor Regis

A man was airlifted to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton on Sunday (September 11) after sustaining serious injuries in a road traffic collision.

By Connor Gormley
Monday, 12th September 2022, 2:40 pm
Updated Monday, 12th September 2022, 2:51 pm

The incident took place on Collyer Avenue, Saturday afternoon and emergency services were called at approximately 1.30pm.

Ambulance Crews from South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECamb), alongside colleagues from the Kent, Surrey, Sussex Air Ambulance Service, attended the incident.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police, who were also on-scene to manage the closure of the road, said the collision involved a motorcycle and a car.

Air ambulance crews also attended the incident

