Man arrested for possession of cocaine and heroin at Hastings station

British Transport Police’s County Lines Taskforce arrested the man yesterday (Monday, March 7) after finding 83 wraps of cocaine and 67 wraps of heroin in his possession.

The 52-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply and taken to police custody for questioning, police said.

He has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

County Lines Taskforce is a specialist police team dedicated to tackling gangs using the railway to transport drugs. It was created in December 2019.

