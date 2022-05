Staff at the hotel he was staying at alerted the police after becoming suspicious.

A spokesperson for Hastings Police said: “Male arrested on suspicion of burglary and fraud, following an early morning call from staff at hotel in Rye.

“The swift actions of local officers, located the male and a search revealed he also had a stolen bank card and items from a high street store on him.”