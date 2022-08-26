Man calls Hastings police after accidentally locking himself in the back of his van
Police were called to the scene after a man accidentally locked himself in the back of his van in Hastings.
Hastings Police made the announcement on their social media pages yesterday (August 25).
A Hastings Police spokesperson said: “Police received a call from a male who found himself locked in the back of his van for over 40 minutes with no ventilation.
“Police community support officers arrived on scene and had the male out in seconds, shaken and very upset but otherwise unharmed.”