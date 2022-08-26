Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Man calls Hastings police after accidentally locking himself in the back of his van

Police were called to the scene after a man accidentally locked himself in the back of his van in Hastings.

By Elliot Wright
Friday, 26th August 2022, 11:54 am
Police were called to the scene after a man accidentally locked himself in the back of his van.
Police were called to the scene after a man accidentally locked himself in the back of his van.

Hastings Police made the announcement on their social media pages yesterday (August 25).

A Hastings Police spokesperson said: “Police received a call from a male who found himself locked in the back of his van for over 40 minutes with no ventilation.

“Police community support officers arrived on scene and had the male out in seconds, shaken and very upset but otherwise unharmed.”

Hastings PoliceHastingsPolice