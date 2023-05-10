Edit Account-Sign Out
Man charged with dangerous driving after Hastings boy, 11, died, pleads not guilty

A man charged with causing death by dangerous driving following a collision in which a Hastings boy died has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

By Richard Gladstone
Published 10th May 2023, 12:41 BST
Updated 10th May 2023, 12:45 BST

Harry Dennis, 11, who attended The Hastings Academy, died as a result of the injuries he suffered in the collision in Hooe last December.

Officers were called to the the scene on the B2095 at about 3.05pm on December 15 following a collision between a car and a flatbed van.

The ambulance service attended and Harry was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Harry DennisHarry Dennis
Harry Dennis

He died as a result of his injuries on December 17, police said.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said following an investigation by the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, Russell Le Beau, 34, of the Devonshire area of Eastbourne, was charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

A spokesperson for the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said: “Russell Le Beau appeared in court on May 3 and pleaded not guilty to causing death by dangerous driving. The trial date has been set for November 27.”