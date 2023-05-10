A man charged with causing death by dangerous driving following a collision in which a Hastings boy died has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Harry Dennis, 11, who attended The Hastings Academy, died as a result of the injuries he suffered in the collision in Hooe last December.

Officers were called to the the scene on the B2095 at about 3.05pm on December 15 following a collision between a car and a flatbed van.

The ambulance service attended and Harry was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Harry Dennis

He died as a result of his injuries on December 17, police said.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said following an investigation by the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, Russell Le Beau, 34, of the Devonshire area of Eastbourne, was charged with causing death by dangerous driving.