A man has created what must surely be the smallest lending library in Sussex outside his house

The small wooden structure containing books is hand decorated with beautiful artwork and topped by a wooden sculpture of a bird. It is based outside a house at St Thomas’s Road, in Hastings, and recently re-opened after being closed for the winter period.

It was created by local man Mark Daniels, who claims it to be the ‘smallest Bibliotheque in the world’. He said: "People can feel free to borrow and return books and donate.”

“I have decided to turn the roof of it into a public gallery so if anyone wants to display artwork there let me know. It would be handy for me to be able to screw it down, although theft of art is the greatest compliment in my opinion.”

The West Hill Library at Hastings

At the time of writing, titles in the library included The Horse Whisperer, Great Expectations, Carter Beat the Devil, volumes by Dostoevsky and Aldous Huxley and several books by Roald Dahl.

