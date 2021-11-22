A man from St Leonard set the Sussex record for longest Christmas tree throw.

Dave Elias took the title in Sussex’s first ever Christmas tree throwing competition on Sunday, November 21 - with a throw of 9 metres.

Clive Collins, Founder of Catsfield Christmas Tree Farm, said: “It was great fun and people got very competitive. The winner Dave was a former strongman athlete which probably gave him a competitive edge. I’d like to thank everyone who took part.

"We will definitely be holding a throwing event next year as we had some great feedback and we’ll probably introduce a children’s category as the kids loved taking part.”

The event at Catsfield Christmas Tree Farm, near Battle, with around 50 people watching competitors throwing a six-foot Norway Spruce as far as possible in an attempt to beat the 12-metre world record.

After 3 attempts each, Mr Elias beat Harry Fisher from Brighton, who threw 8 metres, to claim the £100 cash prize.