A man has launched a legal battle against the Government over its plans to build a centre for asylum seekers in an East Sussex town.

Jeff Newnham launched the legal action last week in response to the Home Office announcing proposals to house up to 1,200 people at Northeye, a former prison and training centre in Bexhill.

He said: “We have got 170 charities that have said that these sorts of sites are unsuitable.

"We have a duty of care to all people across the world and that duty of care must extend to the people who arrive on our shores who then claim asylum. The charities and residents are saying that this site is unsuitable in order to do that.”

He said the Government was now seeking to use ‘very draconian measures’ to bypass local planning policy by way of a Q notice. Such a notice is used in situations, such as a national emergency, to mitigate its effects.

Mr Newnham said he launched a pre-action protocol last Thursday (May 11), which is the first steps taken before civil action is taken in the courts.

Residents have raised concerns over the Home Office’s plans to accommodate up to 1,200 asylum seekers at Northeye since the proposals were first announced on March 29. Since then residents in the area have raised concerns, who held a public gathering held outside Northeye on April 1.

A protest was also held outside the De La Warr Pavilion last Thursday before BBC Question Time was aired from the venue where the issue was discussed during the show.

Northeye is one of several sites to be chosen in the UK by the Government to house asylum seekers.

Mr Merriman met with Home Office officials last month, as well as leaders from local authorities and public services to discuss the plans.

He said the first 400 people are expected to arrive at the centre in September, followed by another 400, with the final 400 arriving by December.

The Home Office added the site will accommodate single adult male asylum seekers.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “By designing the site to be as self-sufficient as possible, we would minimise the impact on local communities and services. This includes consideration of impacts to the community during both construction and operational phases. As proposals develop, we will work closely with local stakeholders to manage any impact on the local area.”

1 . jeff newnham.jpg Jeff Newnham Photo: Contributed

2 . bexhill protest 1.jpg Protestors outside the De La Warr Pavilion on Thursday, May 11, 2023 demonstrating against the Northeye plans. Picture by Fi Douglas Photo: Fi Douglas

3 . Public gathering by the gates of the Northeye site in Bexhill on Saturday April 1. Public gathering by the gates of the Northeye site in Bexhill on Saturday April 1. Photo: staff

