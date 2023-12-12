Man pronounced dead after Jaguar crashes into tree near Liphook: Police seek witnesses

Witnesses are sought by Sussex Police officers following a fatal collision near Liphook on Friday (December 8).

Emergency services were called to B2070 Portsmouth Road, between Liphook and Rake just before 3pm on Friday after a silver Jaguar left the road and collided with a tree.

It all took place on the Southbound dual carriageway section near St Luke’s Church. The car was travelling with four passengers, all from the Liss area. Sadly, one of the passengers, a 44-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, a 49-year-old man was hospitalised with serious injuries, and two children – aged 12 and 14 – were taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton for treatment, a Police spokesperson said.

Officers investigating the collision have asked for any witnesses – including anyone who may have captured dash cam footage from the area at the time – to come forward and get in touch.