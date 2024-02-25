Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 36-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics after the emergency services were called to the medical incident at Brighton Marina.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Emergency Services were called to reports of a medical incident at Brighton Marina at around 9am on Sunday, February 25.

A man has been pronounced dead after a ‘medical incident’ at a seafront in Sussex, police have confirmed. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

“Sadly, despite the best efforts of paramedics, a 36-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“His next of kin have been informed and there are believed to be no suspicious circumstances.”

Ambulance crews and HM Coastguard were also called to the incident this morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad