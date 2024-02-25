Man pronounced dead after ‘medical incident’ on Sussex seafront
A 36-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics after the emergency services were called to the medical incident at Brighton Marina.
A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Emergency Services were called to reports of a medical incident at Brighton Marina at around 9am on Sunday, February 25.
“Sadly, despite the best efforts of paramedics, a 36-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
“His next of kin have been informed and there are believed to be no suspicious circumstances.”
Ambulance crews and HM Coastguard were also called to the incident this morning.
A spokeswoman for HM Coastguard added: “HM Coastguard was called to assist the ambulance service at Brighton Marina earlier this morning.
“Shoreham and Newhaven coastguard rescue teams were sent. South Central Ambulance Service and Sussex Police also attended.”