Man reported missing from Eastbourne found
Police have thanked the public for sharing their appeal to find George, who was reported missing yesterday (April 24).
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are pleased to report that George, who was missing from Eastbourne, has been located.
“Thanks to all who shared the appeal!”
