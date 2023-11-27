Man 'seriously injured' following traffic collision in Eastbourne
A man has been ‘seriously injured’ following a traffic collision in Eastbourne.
Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious injury collision in Eastbourne.
In a statement a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “A 58-year-old man was hit by a vehicle which continued to drive off on Seaside on October 28 around 6.30pm.
“The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.
“If you have any information, or witnessed the incident, contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 1065 of 28/10.”