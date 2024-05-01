Man taken to hospital by air ambulance following road traffic collision in Pevensey
Air ambulance crews from the Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex arrived at the scene of a crash on Hailsham Road at 12.58 pm following a collision.
The road was closed both ways following the incident, causing no through route between Stone Cross and Hailsham.
The collision was also attended by Sussex Police as well as the ambulance service.
A spokesperson from Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS) said in a statement: “A helicopter from Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex was dispatched to Pevensey on April 30. Our crew arrived on scene at 12:58 where they worked with SECAmb and Sussex Police to help treat the patient, involved in a road traffic collision. They then transported the patient to hospital by air.”
Sussex Police have also been contacted for comment.
