Man taken to hospital by air ambulance following road traffic collision in Pevensey

A man has been taken to hospital by an air ambulance following a road traffic collision in Pevensey on Tuesday (April 30).
Sam Pole
By Sam Pole
Published 1st May 2024, 16:50 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Air ambulance crews from the Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex arrived at the scene of a crash on Hailsham Road at 12.58 pm following a collision.

The road was closed both ways following the incident, causing no through route between Stone Cross and Hailsham.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The collision was also attended by Sussex Police as well as the ambulance service.

A man has been taken to hospital by an air ambulance following a road traffic collision in Pevensey on Tuesday (April 30).A man has been taken to hospital by an air ambulance following a road traffic collision in Pevensey on Tuesday (April 30).
A man has been taken to hospital by an air ambulance following a road traffic collision in Pevensey on Tuesday (April 30).

A spokesperson from Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS) said in a statement: “A helicopter from Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex was dispatched to Pevensey on April 30. Our crew arrived on scene at 12:58 where they worked with SECAmb and Sussex Police to help treat the patient, involved in a road traffic collision. They then transported the patient to hospital by air.”

Sussex Police have also been contacted for comment.

Related topics:PevenseySussex PoliceHailshamStone CrossKSS

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.