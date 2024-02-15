Man taken to hospital in ‘serious condition’ following two car collision in West Sussex

Emergency services responded to reports of a two car collision at around 10am today (February 15) on the A27 in Arundel, near the junction of Shellbridge Road.

Police confirmed that a man in his 80’s was found at the scene in a serious condition and taken to hospital for treatment.

The A27 eastbound from Fontwell is currently closed with a redirection in place to the A29.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Please make alternative journeys while services continue to work in the area.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage is urged to come forward and make a report.

“You can contact us via our online reporting form or by calling 101 quoting Operation Mitchell.”

