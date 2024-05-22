Man taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ following crash near East Sussex village

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has been taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ following a crash near an East Sussex village.

Police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage after a man was seriously injured on Monday (May 20), at around 6.25pm in a collision at the junction of the A267 and A272, just north of Cross in Hand.

Police have said that a black Ford Ranger and a blue Yamaha motorcycle were involved in the collision, resulting in the motorcyclist being taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “It is believed there were multiple witnesses to the collision, including the driver of a white transit style van, and we urge anyone who saw what happened, or has footage that could assist the investigation to come forward.