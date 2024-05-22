Man taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ following crash near East Sussex village
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage after a man was seriously injured on Monday (May 20), at around 6.25pm in a collision at the junction of the A267 and A272, just north of Cross in Hand.
Police have said that a black Ford Ranger and a blue Yamaha motorcycle were involved in the collision, resulting in the motorcyclist being taken to hospital with serious injuries.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “It is believed there were multiple witnesses to the collision, including the driver of a white transit style van, and we urge anyone who saw what happened, or has footage that could assist the investigation to come forward.
"You can contact us by emailing [email protected], or by calling 101 quoting serial 1110 of 20/05.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.