Man taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ following crash near East Sussex village

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole
Published 22nd May 2024, 12:50 BST
Updated 22nd May 2024, 12:51 BST
A man has been taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ following a crash near an East Sussex village.

Police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage after a man was seriously injured on Monday (May 20), at around 6.25pm in a collision at the junction of the A267 and A272, just north of Cross in Hand.

Police have said that a black Ford Ranger and a blue Yamaha motorcycle were involved in the collision, resulting in the motorcyclist being taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “It is believed there were multiple witnesses to the collision, including the driver of a white transit style van, and we urge anyone who saw what happened, or has footage that could assist the investigation to come forward.

"You can contact us by emailing [email protected], or by calling 101 quoting serial 1110 of 20/05.”

