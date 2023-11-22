Man taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ following East Sussex traffic collision

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision in East Sussex on Tuesday.

Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious collision on the A259 at Telscombe Cliffs on Tuesday morning (November 21).

In a statement, Sussex Police said: “A Peugeot 207 was reported to have collided with a Honda CB650R motorcycle at around 8am, near the Smugglers Rest pub.

“The rider of the motorcycle – a man in his 20s – was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“An investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what happened.