Man taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ following East Sussex traffic collision

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision in East Sussex on Tuesday.
By Sam Pole
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 17:29 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2023, 17:30 GMT
Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious collision on the A259 at Telscombe Cliffs on Tuesday morning (November 21).

In a statement, Sussex Police said: “A Peugeot 207 was reported to have collided with a Honda CB650R motorcycle at around 8am, near the Smugglers Rest pub.

“The rider of the motorcycle – a man in his 20s – was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision in East Sussex on Tuesday.Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision in East Sussex on Tuesday.
“An investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

“If you witnessed the incident or have any relevant footage, such as from a dashcam or doorbell, please contact [email protected], quoting Operation Egerton.

