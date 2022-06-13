Man walks length of The Thames, 220 miles, in aid of Chestnut Tree House

David Key is completing the walk in three chunks, across May and June, and has currently raised more than £4700, a total which is rising daily.
David said: “I chose this walk as if I’m going to ask people to donate money I then I need to do something that is worthy of their money”.
He previously walked the South Downs Way for the same charity, raising more than £2000.
Chestnut Tree House is a children’s hospice that provides care for children and young people with life-limiting conditions in Sussex and South East Hampshire.