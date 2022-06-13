Man walks length of The Thames, 220 miles, in aid of Chestnut Tree House

A man is walking from his birth place in Dagenham to the source of the River Thames, approximately 220 miles, in aid of Sussex children’s charity, Chestnut Tree House.

By Megan O'Neill
Monday, 13th June 2022, 12:57 pm
David Key on his 220 mile journey
David Key on his 220 mile journey

David Key is completing the walk in three chunks, across May and June, and has currently raised more than £4700, a total which is rising daily.

David said: “I chose this walk as if I’m going to ask people to donate money I then I need to do something that is worthy of their money”.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

He previously walked the South Downs Way for the same charity, raising more than £2000.

David completed the walk in May and June and was updating his journey on his JustGiving page

Chestnut Tree House is a children’s hospice that provides care for children and young people with life-limiting conditions in Sussex and South East Hampshire.

SussexDagenham