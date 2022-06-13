Man walks length of The Thames, 220 miles, in aid of Chestnut Tree House

David Key on his 220 mile journey

David Key is completing the walk in three chunks, across May and June, and has currently raised more than £4700, a total which is rising daily.

David said: “I chose this walk as if I’m going to ask people to donate money I then I need to do something that is worthy of their money”.

He previously walked the South Downs Way for the same charity, raising more than £2000.

David completed the walk in May and June and was updating his journey on his JustGiving page