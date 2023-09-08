BREAKING
Man wanted by police in relation to serious assault on a woman in Brighton

Police are looking for a man in relation to a serious assault of a woman in Brighton.
By Frankie Elliott
Published 8th Sep 2023, 17:58 BST
Police are wanting to find Sam Everitt, who is also wanted for failing to attend Brighton Magistrates’ Court in March 2023 in relation to a another common assault.

Mr Everitt is also sought after in relation to a serious assault on a woman in August 2023.

Police say Mr Everitt is known to frequent the Horsham and Crawley areas.

Anyone who sees him or knows where he is, is asked by Police to call 999 quoting serial 209 of 18/08.

