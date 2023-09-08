Man wanted by police in relation to serious assault on a woman in Brighton
Police are looking for a man in relation to a serious assault of a woman in Brighton.
Police are wanting to find Sam Everitt, who is also wanted for failing to attend Brighton Magistrates’ Court in March 2023 in relation to a another common assault.
Mr Everitt is also sought after in relation to a serious assault on a woman in August 2023.
Anyone who sees him or knows where he is, is asked by Police to call 999 quoting serial 209 of 18/08.