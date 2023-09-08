Man wanted by police in relation to serious assault on a woman in Brighton

Police are looking for a man in relation to a serious assault of a woman in Brighton.

Mr Everitt is also sought after in relation to a serious assault on a woman in August 2023.

Police are wanting to find Sam Everitt, who is also wanted for failing to attend Brighton Magistrates’ Court in March 2023 in relation to a another common assault.

Mr Everitt is also sought after in relation to a serious assault on a woman in August 2023.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police say Mr Everitt is known to frequent the Horsham and Crawley areas.