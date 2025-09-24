Man who started famous Sussex Bluebell Walk named Fund Raiser of the Year

John McCutchan MBE was named Fundraiser of the Year at the BBC Sussex and BBC Surrey Make a Difference Awards held at Lingfield Park on Monday evening.

John, nearly 89, is delighted. He said: "I was thrilled to have been nominated in the first place by the Eastbourne Dementia Action Alliance. They are one of the many charities who come to Bates Green every spring and help us with the running of the Bluebell Walk.

"Each year, the Bluebell Walk lasts for around five weeks, and a charity helps us every day with the catering and other duties.

"I am proud to say that over those 52 years, yes we have raised more than £1.1 million for 89 local charities. That is a tremendous total and testament to the fantastic work carried out by the team of staff and volunteers from each and every one of those charities.

"I am normally happy to work quietly in the background, allowing others to be the public face but if winning this award raises the awareness of what we do and attracts more visitors, then I am delighted.

"It was my late wife Carolyn who first came up with the idea of a Bluebell Walk in 1972, then created the beautiful Bates Green Garden in 1968, which is now one of the two RHS Partner Gardens in East Sussex, so everything I do here is in memory of her.

"I want to thank the BBC for staging these Awards, and for the privilege of meeting other people nominated, who were all incredible."

Former Eastbourne MP Stephen Lloyd is a Trustee of the Eastbourne Dementia Action Alliance.

He said: "We (EDAA) have taken part over the last couple of years in the Bluebell Walk, and it’s great fun as well as raising money for dementia.

"John's not only incredibly generous with this superb initiative, open to local charities, he’s also a really lovely bloke as well. Hat tip for your award John, well deserved."

You can find more about the Bluebell Walk and garden at www.bluebellwalk.co.uk/

