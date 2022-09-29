Man will run from Bognor Regis to Brighton with a toilet to help raise money for diabetes

Mr Cuthbert, from Buckinghamshire, said he has been taking part in silly challenges since 2020 – but this might be his strangest yet.

"Just before lockdown I put myself down for about twenty half marathons in and around the local area, and one by one they got shut off,” he said. “And I remember seeing this chap doing them on his balcony, so I thought I’d do them in my garden. I got a bit stir-crazy after about nine, so I started doing them in my village. Eventually, I started doing them in fancy dress, just to cheer people up. I’d dress up as a hot-dog, a birthday cake, I did one as a football. People would look at me and wonder ‘what on earth is that idiot doing?’”

He got the idea to run with a toilet after seeing one in a hedge while out running.

"I just remember thinking ‘this could happen’, and now here we are, I’ve made it a reality. I’m not local to Bognor Regis, but I just thought, if I’m going to do this, there's only one place to do it.”

So, on Sunday morning (October 2) he’ll set out from Bognor promenade with the toilet in tow, and doesn’t plan to stop running until he reaches Brighton, 26 miles away.

It's a big challenge – especially with a toilet, attached to a converted jogger’s pushchair, in tow. But the thing that’s kept him going is the thought of his two boys, Theo and Harvey, both of whom have type one diabetes.

“This is all a tribute to how brilliant they are,” Mr Cuthbert said. “I can’t actually cure diabetes myself, but if I can help fund research, help them find a cure, I will. As a dad, I would happily take it all away from them, but I can’t. So I have to do the next best thing.

"I just want to see people chuckling and smiling. I think, after everything we’ve been through recently, it’ll be nice to put a bit of a smile back on people’s faces.”