A Bexhill man has said he was asked to leave a restaurant because he was barefoot.

James Graham, who said he leads a barefoot lifestyle, choosing not to wear shoes outside, was in McDonald’s in Ravenside Retail Park.

He said he was told to leave the premises shortly after sitting down once he had ordered his food.

He said: “I went to McDonald’s in Ravenside and ordered my food. Minding my own business, I just sat down waiting for the table service when one of the service people came up and said that I could not be in there without shoes on.

"I questioned her about this and she said the words ‘No shoes, no shirt, no service’, to which I told her that this was an old saying from hippie times in the USA used to restrict people from going into places.

"But she was having none of it. She went to get the manager, who said I may cut myself.”

He said he thought the incident, which happened on February 23, was a ‘bit silly’ as he added he was sitting right next to a play area, which James said was often full of barefooted children playing.

He said: “I spoke to head office and emailed them. They said it was down to the franchise manager of that site. I think it’s strange to make these decisions in a split second when I’m doing no harm to anyone.

"In 2013 I had a life-changing experience. My wife passed and since then I have just been living life. Life is too short to not do things you think you might want to do.”

James said he has run 20 marathons in his bare feet. He ran the Eastbourne Half Marathon on Sunday (March 5) and is planning to run the London Marathon this year in his bare feet.

He added his barefoot lifestyle has had mixed reactions from the public.

James said: “Some are completely horrified and don’t understand it. Other people fully support it and say they wish they had the courage and freedom to do it.”

McDonald’s has been approached for a comment.

1 . James Graham was asked to leave McDonald's at Ravenside, Bexhill, for having bare feet. James Graham was asked to leave McDonald's at Ravenside, Bexhill, for having bare feet. Photo: JL Photo Sales

