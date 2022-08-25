Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Man with links to Eastbourne and Hailsham wanted on recall to prison

Police said they are searching for a man with links to Eastbourne and Hailsham who is wanted on recall to prison.

By SussexWorld Reporter
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 4:53 pm

Jamie Gooch, 25, was released on licence in 2021 after being jailed in 2016 for an aggravated burglary, police said.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “He is known to have links to Hailsham and Eastbourne.

“Anyone who sees him or has any information as to his whereabouts is asked to call 999 quoting serial 708 of 25/08.

Most Popular

Jamie Gooch. Picture from Sussex Police

“Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to police via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

HailshamSussex Police