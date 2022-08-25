Man with links to Eastbourne and Hailsham wanted on recall to prison
Police said they are searching for a man with links to Eastbourne and Hailsham who is wanted on recall to prison.
Jamie Gooch, 25, was released on licence in 2021 after being jailed in 2016 for an aggravated burglary, police said.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “He is known to have links to Hailsham and Eastbourne.
“Anyone who sees him or has any information as to his whereabouts is asked to call 999 quoting serial 708 of 25/08.
Most Popular
“Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to police via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”