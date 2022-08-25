Man with links to Eastbourne and Hailsham wanted on recall to prison

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie Gooch, 25, was released on licence in 2021 after being jailed in 2016 for an aggravated burglary, police said.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “He is known to have links to Hailsham and Eastbourne.

“Anyone who sees him or has any information as to his whereabouts is asked to call 999 quoting serial 708 of 25/08.

Jamie Gooch. Picture from Sussex Police