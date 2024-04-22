Manor Royal BID Careers Fair helps hundreds find their future

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Organised by the Manor Royal Business Improvement District (BID) with the DWP and Job Centre, the event attracted hundreds of eager job seekers and showcased the diverse range of employment opportunities available within the area.

Attendees had the opportunity to engage with local businesses and employers from various sectors, including technology, manufacturing, finance, and healthcare. From entry-level positions to senior roles, the fair catered to individuals with varying skill sets and career aspirations.

Steve Sawyer, Executive Director of Manor Royal BID, emphasized the significance of the event in connecting candidates with local job vacancies. He remarked: "This year’s Careers Fair was another example of the sheer breadth and variety of opportunity available on Manor Royal. As well as helping to match candidates with local vacancies, the event highlighted very well that whatever your ambition Manor Royal really is a place where you can find your future."

The Manor Royal Careers Fair not only provided job seekers with the chance to explore employment opportunities but also were able to interact directly with representatives from leading companies, gaining insights into the skills and qualifications required for various roles.

In addition to fostering employment opportunities, the fair underlined Manor Royal's reputation as a dynamic and thriving business community. With its strategic location, excellent transport links, and supportive business environment, Manor Royal continues to attract top talent and innovative companies.