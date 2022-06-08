Marcus Rashford begins discussions with Tottenham, Chelsea looking to sign Milan Skriniar

The England international has struggled to recapture some of his best form and consequently, has found himself out of favour, particularly throughout the 2021-22 campaign under interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

Chelsea and Tottenham are set to rival each other for the signature of 27-year-old Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar, who represents Slovakia at international level.

Marcus Rashford of Manchester United arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Skriniar has hardly missed a game since signing for Inter in 2017, appearing 215 times, and was a key part of the team that won Serie A in 2021, under Conte's management.

Tottenham have also enquired about Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni.

The Italy international is a target for Tottenham boss Antonio Conte though Inter value the 23-year-old at around £50 million.

Youri Tielemans has admitted for the first time he could leave Leicester this summer amid strong interest in the midfielder from Arsenal.

The Belgian was watched regularly by Gunners scouts during the 2021-22 campaign and, with only 12 months remaining on his contract at King Power Stadium, could leave the club during the current transfer window.

The Hammers are one of several clubs considering a bid for Eriksen, who shone on his return to the Premier League with Brentford last season. But they are also in for Maehle, who plays for Atalanta in Serie A and has 26 caps for his country.