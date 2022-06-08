Marcus Rashford begins discussions with Tottenham, Chelsea looking to sign Milan Skriniar

Italian super-agent Roberto De Fanti said there have been some discussions very recently between the player’s camp and Tottenham Hotspur.
The England international has struggled to recapture some of his best form and consequently, has found himself out of favour, particularly throughout the 2021-22 campaign under interim boss Ralf Rangnick.
Chelsea and Tottenham are set to rival each other for the signature of 27-year-old Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar, who represents Slovakia at international level.
However, the Mail believes both clubs are understood to be some distance apart on their valuation for the 27-year-old, but are believed to have sizeable transfer budgets this summer.
Skriniar has hardly missed a game since signing for Inter in 2017, appearing 215 times, and was a key part of the team that won Serie A in 2021, under Conte's management.
Tottenham have also enquired about Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni.
The Italy international is a target for Tottenham boss Antonio Conte though Inter value the 23-year-old at around £50 million.
The Mail believes Tottenham would seem to be the obvious choice for the defender, given his existing relationship with the manager and the guarantee of Champions League football next season.
Youri Tielemans has admitted for the first time he could leave Leicester this summer amid strong interest in the midfielder from Arsenal.
The Belgian was watched regularly by Gunners scouts during the 2021-22 campaign and, with only 12 months remaining on his contract at King Power Stadium, could leave the club during the current transfer window.
According to The Mail, Leicester will listen to offers for the 25-year-old, who could negotiate a free transfer move to a club overseas from January if he stays with the Foxes.
The Star is reporting that West Ham sent scouts to watch Denmark and Brentford midfielder Christian Eriksen, 30, plus his international team-mate, Atalanta right-back Joakim Maehle, 25, in Nations League action on Monday with a view to a double transfer.
The Hammers are one of several clubs considering a bid for Eriksen, who shone on his return to the Premier League with Brentford last season. But they are also in for Maehle, who plays for Atalanta in Serie A and has 26 caps for his country.
Eriksen is available on a free transfer this summer as he weighs up his options amid interest from Manchester United and Tottenham.