Maria Caulfield MP has opened the Chalk Gallery’s Christmas hang in Lewes.

The Lewes MP opened the Christmas hang with the cutting of a winter ribbon and invited the guests, including the High Sheriff Miles Jenner, to view the artwork on display.

Maria Caulfield MP said “It was a pleasure to be able to open the Christmas hang at the Chalk Gallery in Lewes. I would encourage anyone with an interest in artwork by local artists to go along and have a look at some of the fantastic pieces on offer.”

Maria Caulfield MP at the opening of the Christmas hang at the Chalk Gallery in Lewes

Established in 2005, Chalk Gallery is one of the first artist-led cooperative galleries in the UK and is one of the leading contemporary galleries in the culturally-rich county town of Lewes.

A well-loved destination for art lovers and embedded in the local art community, Chalk Gallery is renowned for nurturing local artistic talent and empowering its artists who are at various stages in their careers to evolve in a friendly, supportive community. All the artists live and work within an hour of the gallery.