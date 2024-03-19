Marie Curie charity shop in Kemp Town goes yellow for Great Daffodil Appeal this March.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The display at the Marie Curie shop on St George's Rd is dedicated to Marie Curie Nurses complete with yellow patchwork superhero cape and a host of crocheted daffodils.

Holly Pattison, Marie Curie Kemp Town shop managersaid: “We love taking part in the Great Daffodil Appeal, it allows us to be even more creative with our window displays which we hope will encourage people to come in and pick up one of our iconic daffodil pins or bag a bargain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“As well as our donated goods, we also have a range of Great Daffodil Appeal branded items for sale and a bespoke collection designed by Emma Lawrence for Marie Curie.

Marie Curie Kemp Town window display.

“The shop will be hosting a ‘Go Yellow Day’ in store on March 21 so we are hoping people will visit us and know by supporting your local Marie Curie shop you’re helping provide vital care and support to terminally ill people and their families in the region.”

The Great Daffodil Appeal is a UK-wide campaign in its 38th year. Marie Curie cares for people in their homes and at its hospices, whatever their illness, bringing clinical care, comfort and emotional support to individuals facing end of life and those close to them.