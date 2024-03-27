Marking three-decades of service to Sussex gardeners

Congratulations have been paid to Tim Spray from Seaford who’s just marked 30 years of service at a Sussex garden centre where he's made friends not just with colleagues but with scores of customers as well.
By Trevor ButlerContributor
Published 27th Mar 2024, 09:24 GMT
Updated 27th Mar 2024, 09:27 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A lot has changed since he began at Paradise Park in 1994 but smiling Tim has been a part of it all although it so nearly didn’t happen like that.

“When I started in 1994, I wasn’t intending to stay long”, says Tim. “And, yet, somehow 30 years later I am still here. I love interacting with the customers, especially the long-standing ones that have been shopping here as long as I have worked here.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The family-run garden centre, part of Tates of Sussex, made sure that Tim marked his anniversary in style.

Most Popular
Tim Spray notches up 30 years at Paradise ParkTim Spray notches up 30 years at Paradise Park
Tim Spray notches up 30 years at Paradise Park

“We are so delighted that Tim has made his 30-year anniversary with us, he is part of the furniture, and the customers all know and love him”, says director Darren Clift.

“The respect he has for the years of dedication to Paradise Park is widespread, and we all congratulate him on his milestone. We have a lot of long-standing staff here, and we are always grateful for the loyalty and service they have shown us as they become part of our wider family.”

Related topics:SeafordSussex