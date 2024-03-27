Marking three-decades of service to Sussex gardeners

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A lot has changed since he began at Paradise Park in 1994 but smiling Tim has been a part of it all although it so nearly didn’t happen like that.

“When I started in 1994, I wasn’t intending to stay long”, says Tim. “And, yet, somehow 30 years later I am still here. I love interacting with the customers, especially the long-standing ones that have been shopping here as long as I have worked here.”

The family-run garden centre, part of Tates of Sussex, made sure that Tim marked his anniversary in style.

“We are so delighted that Tim has made his 30-year anniversary with us, he is part of the furniture, and the customers all know and love him”, says director Darren Clift.