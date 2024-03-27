Marking three-decades of service to Sussex gardeners
A lot has changed since he began at Paradise Park in 1994 but smiling Tim has been a part of it all although it so nearly didn’t happen like that.
“When I started in 1994, I wasn’t intending to stay long”, says Tim. “And, yet, somehow 30 years later I am still here. I love interacting with the customers, especially the long-standing ones that have been shopping here as long as I have worked here.”
The family-run garden centre, part of Tates of Sussex, made sure that Tim marked his anniversary in style.
“We are so delighted that Tim has made his 30-year anniversary with us, he is part of the furniture, and the customers all know and love him”, says director Darren Clift.
“The respect he has for the years of dedication to Paradise Park is widespread, and we all congratulate him on his milestone. We have a lot of long-standing staff here, and we are always grateful for the loyalty and service they have shown us as they become part of our wider family.”